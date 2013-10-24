SEOUL Oct 24 South Korean automaker Hyundai
Motor Co posted its first quarterly profit rise in a
year as strong sales in China and Brazil countered lacklustre
performances at home and the United States.
Hyundai Motor, the world's fifth-biggest carmaker along with
affiliate Kia Motors Corp, said on Thursday net
profit rose 3.9 percent to 2.3 trillion won ($2.2 billion) in
the third quarter ended September compared with a earlier. That
was slightly above an average forecast of 2.17 trillion won
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The automaker posted an operating profit of 2.0 trillion won
and revenue of 20.8 trillion won.
Hyundai Motor, once the stellar performer in the global auto
industry, is losing some of its lustre. Its U.S. market share is
stagnating as a weaker yen revives its Japanese rivals. The
South Korean automaker is also battling the growing popularity
of BMW and Volkswagen in its home market
following trade deals.
Shares of Hyundai Motor have jumped 16 percent over the past
three months on hopes that its upcoming models Genesis and
Sonata may help rekindle earnings growth.