* Hyundai, Kia target 7.41 mln global sales in 2013, from
7.12 mln in 2012
* Sales growth seen down from 8 pct in 2012
* Hyundai's new plants in China, Brazil to drive growth this
year
SEOUL, Jan 2 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co
and affiliate Kia Motors Corp are
targeting a 4 percent increase in global sales this year to a
combined 7.41 million vehicles, their slowest growth since 2003.
The duo, which together ranks fifth in global car sales, is
bracing for more modest growth after years of expansion at
breakneck speed. Group chairman Chung Mong-koo has put the
brakes on capacity building to focus on improving their quality
and brands and safeguarding profitability.
But investors are concerned that growth momentum will stall
with the firming won and Hyundai and Kia's go-slow strategy.
Hyundai/Kia's industry-leading margins are being threatened
by the strengthening South Korean currency, which reduces
repatriated earnings and pricing power. By contrast, the yen is
softening, which could tip the competitive balance in favour of
their Japanese rivals such as Toyota Motor Corp and
Honda Motor Co Ltd.
The won rose 7.6 percent against the dollar last
year, its biggest percentage gain since 2009.
As a reflection of that sentiment, shares in Hyundai Motor
rose 2.6 percent in 2012 while Kia shares slumped 15.3 percent,
underperforming the wider market's 9.4 percent gain.
Hyundai and Kia were the worst performing stocks among the
world's top five automakers last year, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
BEATING TARGETS
The South Korean duo sold 7.12 million vehicles in 2012, up
8 percent from the previous year and better than their original
target of 7 million.
Hyundai and Kia drove up sales in China when their Japanese
competitors were hit by a backlash in a dispute over islands in
the East China Sea last year.
In the United States and Canada, Hyundai/Kia's sales have
not been greatly affected so far by their Nov. 2 admission that
they had overstated the fuel economy of more than 1 million
cars.
Hyundai Motor, which started new plants in China and Brazil
in 2012, is in a better position to increase sales this year
than Kia, which did not add any capacity at all last year.
The companies plan to release their global sales results for
December later on Wednesday. Figures for the United States are
due on Thursday.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ryan Woo and John Mair)