GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
SEOUL, July 2 Hyundai Motor Co' s sales during June (in vehicles): June 2012 June 2011 TOTAL SALES 374,827 354,254 OVERSEAS SALES 315,116 294,590 DOMESTIC SALES 59,711 59,664 Note: Hyundai is South Korea's largest auto maker and controls about half of the home market. (Reporting by Iktae Park)
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display Inc is considering deeper restructuring than first planned and has asked a state-backed fund for help after losing business with Apple Inc due to its late entry into OLED technology, the Nikkei business daily reported.