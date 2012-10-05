SEOUL Oct 5 South Korean automaker Hyundai
Motor said on Friday its China sales climbed 15
percent to 84,188 vehicles in September from a year earlier, as
anti-Japan protests in the world's top market hit sales of
Japanese rivals.
Hyundai's September sales mark a rise of 12 percent from
August sales of 75,158, according to an emailed response to a
Reuters query. Hyundai did not give a reason for the sales rise.
Hyundai's new factory in China, which makes its popular
Elantra compact car and started production in June, has allowed
it to increase supply at a time when some Japanese competitors
are struggling in the wake of a territorial row, analysts said.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)