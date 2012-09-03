* Hyundai total sales 293,924 vehicles, down 4.6 pct on year
* Union members to vote on wage deal Monday
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Sept 3 Hyundai Motor Co's
sold 4.6 percent less vehicles in August than the same month
last year, the first fall in more than three years, hit by a
slew of partial strikes at South Korean factories that could
also slow September numbers.
Workers vote later on Monday on a tentative wage deal
reached last week that could end the South Korean automaker's
first walkouts in four years. The result is expected after
midnight.
"The deal is likely to be approved given prolonged talks and
walkouts," said Suh Sung-moon, an analyst at Korea Investment &
Securities.
"Traditionally, there were few cases where workers went on a
strike again after a deal was rejected. Even if the deal is
rejected, they will renegotiate the agreement," he said.
Even if the deal goes through, a company executive had
previously told Reuters that sales abroad, around 85 percent of
the total, may be hit in September by the strike, given the time
needed to ship vehicles to overseas markets.
The firm will try to make up the total loss of 76,723 cars
worth 1.59 trillion Korean won ($1.40 billion) with extra work
later this year and it sales target should be met on an annual
basis, analysts and company officials have said.
Hyundai, the world's fifth largest carmaker along with
affiliate Kia Motors, sold 293,924 vehicles last
month, down 4.6 percent from a year earlier, the first fall
since May 2009 when the global financial crisis was hitting
demand.
Hyundai's domestic shipments slid 30 percent, while its
overseas sales inched up 0.4 percent.
Prior to the results, shares in Hyundai ended up 0.42
percent, in line with the wider market's 0.4 percent
gain.
(Additional reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Michael Urquhart)