* Hyundai, Kia target 7.41 mln global vehicle sales in 2013
vs 7.12 mln in 2012
* South Korean duo sets conservative target because of
capacity, economy
* Hyundai's new plants in China, Brazil to drive growth this
year
* Hyundai shares end down 1.1 pct, Kia down 0.4 pct
(Add Hyundai, Kia share prices, 2012 sales figures)
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Jan 2 South Korea's biggest automakers
Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp
are targeting a modest 4 percent uptick in global
sales this year, their slowest growth in a decade.
Automakers including Japanese rival Toyota Motor Corp
are setting conservative sales targets in the face of
an uncertain global economy.
Hyundai Motor and Kia, which together rank No.5 in global
car sales, are expecting a slowdown in sales growth to a
combined 7.41 million vehicles partly also because of capacity
constraints and a stronger South Korean currency.
"Hyundai and Kia benefited from the woes of their rivals
after the global financial crisis. But now their growth momentum
is weakening without the support of the local currency," said
Kim Sung-soo, a fund manager at LS Asset Management.
The won rose to a 16-month-high against the dollar earlier
on Wednesday, fuelling investor anxiety over reduced overseas
earnings and the price competitiveness of South Korean firms.
The won rose 7.6 percent against the dollar last
year, its biggest percentage gain since 2009.
By contrast, the yen is softening, which could tip the
competitive balance in favour of Japanese rivals such as Honda
Motor Co Ltd.
Hyundai Motor's shares ended down 1.1 percent on Wednesday
while Kia slipped 0.4 percent, underperforming the wider
market's 1.7 percent gain.
Last year, Hyundai Motor and Kia were the worst-performing
stocks among the world's top five automakers, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
FOCUS ON BRAND
After expanding Hyundai Motor and Kia at breakneck speed,
Group chairman Chung Mong-koo has slowed capacity building in
the past few years to focus on branding and profitability.
This year's projected sales growth of 4 percent will be the
smallest since 2003 when Hyundai and Kia increased sales by 2.3
percent, company data show.
Hyundai Motor is targeting sales of 4.66 million vehicles in
2013, compared with 4.4 million last year, while Kia has set a
goal of 2.75 million, almost flat from 2.72 million in 2012,
according to regulatory filings.
"Chairman Chung said our maximum capacity is 8 million
vehicles. No more than that. Instead, he said we need to move
upmarket and raise margins," a former top Hyundai executive told
Reuters.
Hyundai Motor plans to unveil a luxury-concept vehicle at
the upcoming Detroit motor show, a spokesman said, without
elaborating.
A dearth of new models for Hyundai Motor and Kia this year
will also erode sales growth, with analysts saying the next
generation of Genesis, Hyundai Motor's premium sedan, may be
unveiled only in late 2013.
Kia plans to launch a new Soul compact car this year, a
spokesman said, without elaborating on possible rollout plans
for other models.
Hyundai Motor, which started new plants in China and Brazil
in 2012, is in a better position to meet any
bigger-than-expected increase in demand this year than Kia,
which did not add any capacity at all last year.
GLOBAL DEMAND
Global auto demand may grow 5.3 percent to 88.73 million
vehicles this year, similar to a projected 5.2 percent pace in
2012, as a flat European market counters higher sales in China
and the United States, according to a recent report by South
Korea's auto industry body.
Toyota expects its group-wide global sales to rise 2.2
percent to 9.91 million vehicles this year from a projected 9.7
million in 2012.
"The market environment is expected to be difficult in 2013
because of Europe's fiscal crisis and the global economic
downturn," Chung, the 74-year-old chairman of Hyundai Motor and
Kia's parent group, said in his annual speech to employees on
Wednesday.
Hyundai Motor and Kia sold a combined 7.12 million vehicles
in 2012, up 8 percent from the previous year and better than
their original target of 7 million.
The duo drove up sales in China when their Japanese
competitors were hit by a backlash in a dispute over islands in
the East China Sea last year.
In the United States and Canada, Hyundai Motor and Kia's
sales have not been greatly affected so far by their Nov. 2
admission that they had overstated the fuel economy of more than
1 million cars.
(Additional reporting by Daum Kim in SEOUL; Editing by Ryan Woo
and John Mair)