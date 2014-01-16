* Hyundai to launch 22 new models over next four years
* Eyes 5 pct European market share by 2020 vs 3.4 pct 2013
* 2014 transition year, sales to rebound from 2015 -COO
BERLIN, Jan 16 South Korea's Hyundai Motor
aims to boost its European market share by almost
half by the end of the decade, responding to improving demand in
the region with new models and expanded production capacity.
The automaker said on Thursday it was aiming to increase its
share of sales in the European Union and European Free Trade
Association to 5 percent by 2020 from 3.4 percent last year.
Customers will be wooed with 22 new models and derivatives
over the next four years, including an all-new version of the
i10 city car, built at a factory in Turkey where Hyundai in 2013
ramped up production capacity to 500,000 vehicles a year.
"Recovering economies will fuel consumer confidence, helping
Hyundai to achieve its qualitative targets," Allan Rushforth,
the carmaker's chief operating officer, said in a statement.
Hyundai's sales in the market of 30 European states declined
2.7 percent last year to 422,930 autos, worse than the market's
overall 1.8 percent drop, industry data showed.
The company's European deliveries may not start to rebound
until 2015 as Hyundai will focus this year on upgrading its
operations which absorbed more than 500 million euros ($680
million) of investments in 2013.
($1 = 0.7356 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter)