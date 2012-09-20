* First upgrade of Santa Fe vehicle in seven years
* Competes in midsize crossover SUV market
* Shorter version built in Georgia
* Larger model to be built in Korea
MILFORD, Mich., Sept 20 Hyundai Motor Co
has set an annual U.S. sales target for its newly
remodeled Santa Fe crossover utility vehicle of more than
100,000, an executive with the South Korean automaker said on
Thursday.
Hyundai began selling the shorter five-passenger version of
its 2013 Santa Fe last month and is scheduled to begin building
the seven-passenger model in December with sales to follow in
January 2013, said John Shon, manager of product planning for
Hyundai Motor America. Speaking at a Hyundai event outside
Detroit, Shon called the sales target "achievable."
In April, Hyundai said it was targeting global sales of
385,000 for the Santa Fe in 2013. The third generation of Santa
Fe is the first upgrade for the vehicle in seven years.
The Santa Fe competes in the midsize crossover SUV market,
which rose 14 percent last year to almost 975,000 vehicles in
the United States, according to research firm Edmunds.com. From
January through August of this year, sales in the segment are up
17 percent compared with the year-ago period, with the Santa Fe
ranking eighth with a 6 percent market share.
The larger Santa Fe model replaces the Veracruz, which
Hyundai stopped building this summer. The Santa Fe is built on
the same vehicle platform as Hyundai's Sonata midsized sedan.
Shon said Hyundai is trying to build on the Santa Fe brand
equity as the SUV ranks No. 1 among its vehicles in customer
awareness, ahead of the Sonata and Elantra cars. Hyundai
officials have said in the past that the Veracruz lacked
awareness with U.S. consumers.
The shorter Santa Fe is built at the West Point, Georgia,
plant of Hyundai affiliate Kia Motors Corp, and Shon
said it competes with General Motors Co's Chevrolet
Equinox, Ford Motor Co's Edge, Kia Sorento and Toyota
Motor Corp's Venza. The longer Santa Fe, which Shon
said will compete with the Toyota Highlander, Nissan Motor Co
Ltd's Pathfinder, Honda Motor Co Ltd's Pilot
and Ford Explorer, will be built in South Korea.
Through August, Santa Fe sales were off 16 percent at
43,583, while Veracruz sales were up 1.6 percent at 6,116
vehicles.
The new Santa Fe model starts at $25,275 including delivery
charges. The price for the larger version has not been set, but
officials said it would be more than $27,000.