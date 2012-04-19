SEOUL, April 19 Hyundai Motor said
on Thursday it aimed to sell 152,000 revamped sleek-looking
Santa Fe sport utility vehicles globally this year, as it seeks
to hold off a surge from high-end foreign brands at home.
Santa Fe is Hyundai's sole model to be launched globally
this year and comes as its domestic car sales are increasingly
under pressure after Seoul signed free trade agreements with
Europe and the United States that have boosted international
automakers' access to South Korea's formerly sheltered market.
Sales of imported cars topped 10 percent of the market for
the first time in January this year, according to industry data,
versus less than 1 percent in 2000.
Hyundai, the world's No.5 auto group along with affiliate
Kia Motors, said in a statement it was targeting
sales of 385,000 Santa Fes in 2013.
"We are confident about positioning Santa Fe as premium
model both at home and in the overseas markets," Hyundai chief
executive Kim Choong-ho told reporters after the company
unveiled the new-look model. "It boasts very competitive fuel
mileage of 17 km per litre and a bold design."
The third generation of Santa Fe is the first upgrade in
seven years and completes Hyundai's attempt to introduce a new
design dubbed "fluidic sculpture" to its extensive product
lineups for a distinctive Hyundai look, a breakaway from the
past's quiet and bland design.
The design concept, which features arched lines from the
front-centre of the car to the end, was first introduced to its
flagship Sonata mid-sized sedan in 2009, and is also applied to
the Elantra compact and Azera large-sized sedan.
The design improvements are cited as one of the key
contributors to increased sales, but critics say Hyundai's
aggressive design push has split customers and risks driving
away as many as it attracts -- not a recipe for big volume
sales.
The new Santa Fe, which Hyundai says will be in competition
with Audi's Q5 model, is scheduled to launch in June in Europe,
in the United States in July and in China in October.
Hyundai said pre-orders for the model have topped 15,000 in
South Korea. It aims to sell 42,000 domestically and 110,000 in
the overseas market this year.
"High household debt and a slump in the real estate market
could depress overall car demand in the domestic market but we
hope the overall economic conditions will improve from May," Kim
said.
Shares in Hyundai fell 0.9 percent as of 0310 GMT, versus a
0.1 percent drop in the broader market.