SEOUL, April 12 South Korean banking group KB
Financial Group Inc said on Tuesday it will acquire
a stake in brokerage Hyundai Securities Co Ltd, big
enough to give it operational control, for 1.25 trillion won
($1.09 billion).
KB Financial said in a statement will acquire a 22.56
percent stake in the brokerage, whose shares are widely held on
the Seoul stock exchange, from Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd
and other shareholders.
Reflecting a high premium paid for acquiring effective
control of the brokerage, the deal's value was nearly four times
that of the listed shares as of Tuesday's close, about 361
billion won.
($1 = 1,142.9100 won)
