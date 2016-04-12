* Buying 22.6 pct stake of Hyundai Sec
* Deal value nearly 4 times market value on Tues
* 67 pct of KB's net profit comes from banking unit
SEOUL, April 12 South Korean banking group KB
Financial Group Inc is acquiring a controlling stake
in brokerage Hyundai Securities Co Ltd for 1.25
trillion won ($1.09 billion) in a high-priced bet on
diversification.
About two-thirds of KB Financial's 2015 net profit came from
its banking unit, Kookmin Bank, and the acquisition of South
Korea's sixth-largest securities brokerage by equity capital is
aimed at bringing that ratio closer to a stated goal of
increasing non-bank contribution to 40 percent.
KB Financial said in a regulatory filing it will acquire a
22.56 percent stake in the brokerage, whose shares are widely
held on the Seoul stock exchange, from Hyundai Merchant Marine
Co Ltd and other shareholders.
As of Tuesday's close, that stake was valued at about 361
billion won in the stock market.
The bid was expected to be about 1 trillion won, analysts
said, with KB Financial expected to be able to bear the cost
with its current debt-to-asset ratio of 7.4 percent, compared to
competing banking groups' about 20-30 percent.
The combined provisional net profit of six South Korean
commercial banks, including Kookmin, Shinhan Bank
and Woori Bank, fell 12.6 percent year on year to
4.4 trillion won ($3.85 billion) in 2015 due to thinner lending
margins, according to the Financial Supervisory Service.
($1 = 1,142.9100 won)
