SEOUL, Sept 6 Shares of Hyundai Motor
rose to their highest levels in over 11 months on
Friday, after the automaker reached a tentative wage deal with
its South Korean labour union to avert further production
losses.
The union's members plan to vote on the deal on Monday,
after staging a series of partial strikes since Aug. 20 that
held up production of 50,000 vehicles worth 1 trillion Korean
won.
Hyundai shares were up 2.5 percent at 250,000 Korean won
($230) each as of 0048 GMT, their highest level since early
October last year.
($1 = 1098.3750 Korean won)
