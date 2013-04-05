SEOUL, April 5 Shares in Hyundai Motor Co
extended their recent slide to fall more than 5
percent on Friday, as the yen's weakness further soured
sentiment hurt by plans to recall a record number of cars in the
United States.
Other car companies plunged, leading the wider market's
fall, undermined by prolonged tension over North Korea.
The yen slumped to a 3-1/2 year low versus the dollar on
Friday, extending falls after the Bank of Japan announced a
radical campaign of monetary expansion, likely to give a price
advantage to Japanese exporters.
Hyundai Motor fell 5 percent and its affiliate Kia Motors
Corp fell more than 3 percent on Thursday after the
world's fifth-biggest automobile group it would recall nearly
1.9 million vehicles in the U.S. mainly due to a potentially
faulty switch for brake lights.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)