SEOUL Jan 13 Shares in South Korea's Hyundai
Motor Co jumped more than 4 percent on Monday,
helped by buying interest from foreign brokerages after sharp
declines in recent weeks, amid hopes that the pace of the
Japanese yen's slide might ease, dealers said.
"Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors have undergone a series of
corrections on worries over currency rates, which has lowered
their valuations to prompt bargain hunting today," said Eric
Choi, an auto analyst for Shinhan Investment Securities.
Shares in Hyundai traded up 3.6 percent at 0055 GMT after
rising as much as 4.5 percent earlier.
"The view that the yen has fallen as far as it might against
the dollar appears to be spreading after a U.S. auto lobby group
said over the weekend that the Japanese government has
purposefully managed currency rates to give its exports an
edge," said Shin Chung-kwan, an analyst at KB Investment &
Securities.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)