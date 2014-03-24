SEOUL, March 24 South Korea's Hyundai Motor aims to sell 228,000 new Sonata sedans globally this year, betting on the key model to regain market share and reverse a profit fall.

The world's fifth-biggest automaker, along with Kia Motors , aims to sell 63,000 redesigned Sonatas in Korea and 165,000 overseas this year, it said in statement on Monday.

Next year, Hyundai is targeting global sales of 338,000 Sonata sedans - 89,000 in Korea and 249,000 overseas.

Hyundai launched the mid-sized sedan in South Korea on Monday in the model's first makeover in nearly five years. The car will make its U.S. debut at the New York auto show next month, before going on sale in the United States. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)