SEOUL, March 24 South Korea's Hyundai Motor
aims to sell 228,000 new Sonata sedans globally this
year, betting on the key model to regain market share and
reverse a profit fall.
The world's fifth-biggest automaker, along with Kia Motors
, aims to sell 63,000 redesigned Sonatas in Korea and
165,000 overseas this year, it said in statement on Monday.
Next year, Hyundai is targeting global sales of 338,000
Sonata sedans - 89,000 in Korea and 249,000 overseas.
Hyundai launched the mid-sized sedan in South Korea on
Monday in the model's first makeover in nearly five years. The
car will make its U.S. debut at the New York auto show next
month, before going on sale in the United States.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)