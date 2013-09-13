BRIEF-Blackcow Food to pay no div for FY 2016
April 10 Blackcow Food Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/s0fRUl Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DANGJIN, South Korea, Sept 13 South Korea's Hyundai Steel Co plans to increase the supply of automotive steel to its affiliates Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp by nearly 30 percent to 4.9 million tonnes next year, fueled by its new blast furnace, an executive of the steelmaker said on Friday.
This will represent 70 percent of total steel demand of Hyundai and Kia next year, which together rank as the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales, senior executive vice president Cho Won-suk told reporters.
This year, Hyundai Steel is expected to provide 3.8 million tonnes of steel to Hyundai and Kia or 58 percent of the automakers' steel demand, Cho said.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)
April 10 Blackcow Food Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/s0fRUl Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SYDNEY, April 10 A cyclone that left a trail of destruction in northeast Australia and New Zealand has also damaged one of the few healthy sections of the Great Barrier Reef to have escaped large-scale bleaching, scientists said on Monday.