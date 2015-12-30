Workers walk between cars made by South Korea's biggest automakers Hyundai Motor Co and sister company Kia Motors at the company's shipping yard at a port in Pyeongtaek in this July 21, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL A South Korean regulator has ordered Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and Kia Motors (000270.KS) to sell part of their stakes in steelmaking affiliate Hyundai Steel (004020.KS) in accordance with regulations concerning big industrial groups, a government official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The official at the Fair Trade Commission did not disclose how many shares Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors must sell under the rules on circular shareholding chains.

Local newspaper Donga Ilbo reported on Wednesday that the duo was ordered to sell a combined 8.81 million shares worth 460 billion won ($393 million) in Hyundai Steel by Jan.1 to comply with the rules.

