SEOUL Dec 30 A South Korean regulator has
ordered Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors to
sell part of their stakes in steelmaking affiliate Hyundai Steel
in accordance with regulations concerning big
industrial groups, a government official told Reuters on
Wednesday.
The official at the Fair Trade Commission did not disclose
how many shares Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors must sell under the
rules on circular shareholding chains.
Local newspaper Donga Ilbo reported on Wednesday that the
duo was ordered to sell a combined 8.81 million shares worth 460
billion won ($393 million) in Hyundai Steel by Jan.1 to comply
with the rules.
($1 = 1,170.3500 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)