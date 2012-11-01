* Hyundai shares down 3.3 pct, after diving over 5 pct
* Analysts cite market talk on possible litigation, recall
* Two Hyundai officials say they haven't heard about issues
(Adds Hyundai October sales results)
By Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Nov 1 Hyundai Motor Co posted
record monthly sales for October, but its shares tumbled on
Thursday, which analysts said was sparked by market rumours that
the South Korean automaker may face a recall or litigation in
the United States.
Hyundai Motor said October sales rose 14 percent to 412,189
vehicles from a year earlier as it bounced back from labour
strikes in South Korea while overseas production increased.
As of 0508 GMT, shares in Hyundai Motor were down 5.57
percent after earlier slumping 5.6 percent. Shares at its
affiliate, Kia Motors Corp, were down 1.82 percent
in a wider market that was down 0.52 percent.
"Today's share drop appears to be the result of
unsubstantiated rumours making rounds in the market that Hyundai
is set to encounter some trouble in the U.S. market," said Ahn
Se-hwan, an auto sector analyst at IBK Securities.
Two Hyundai Motor executives told Reuters that they have not
heard about such problems and a Hyundai spokesman said the
company was investigating the rumours and did not have any
immediate comment.
Shin Jung-kwan at KB Securities said there was market talk
that the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is
conducting quality investigation into Hyundai, but stressed that
this happens fairly regularly.
Hyundai Motor recalled some 230,000 Santa Fe SUVs for air
bag issues, U.S. safety regulators said in July.
Hyundai Motor was also sued for allegedly misleading consumers
sensitive to high gas prices that its popular 2011 and 2012
Elantra model is more fuel-efficient than it actually is.
Shares of South Korea's biggest carmaker have fallen 15
percent since late September, mainly due to concerns that a
strengthening won and tight supply of its cars may slow
earnings growth in coming months.
Hyundai has not announced plans for a new plant for at least
two years as it focuses on building its brand and quality issues
rather than aggressively chasing market share. This has left it
short of cars to sell into a recovering U.S. market where
Japanese rivals have muscled back in, as well as in emerging
markets.
(Additional reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Matt Driskill
and Ryan Woo)