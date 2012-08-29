SEOUL Aug 29 Hyundai Motor may miss
its sales target for its home South Korean market in August and
in overseas markets next month because of a series of partial
strikes at its South Korean plants, a company executive told
Reuters on Wednesday.
But on an annual basis, the world's fifth-biggest carmaker,
along with its affiliate Kia Motors, will be able to
meet its 2012 sales goal because they can make up lost
production with extra work later this year, said the source, who
had direct knowledge of the sales.
"The strike will lead to temporary drops in sales in August
and September, although on an annual basis, the sales are
expected to be fine," said the source, who could not be
identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
The source did not disclose the domestic or U.S. sales
targets, and the company does not issue targets.