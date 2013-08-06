SEOUL Aug 6 Hyundai Motor Co's labour union in South Korea will vote to decide whether to go on strike after it failed to reach a deal on wages and benefits with management on Tuesday, a union spokesman said.

Union members at the automaker's biggest production base plan to vote on Aug. 13 on whether or not to stage a strike as there was little progress in the over two-month-long wage talks, Kwon Oh-il told Reuters.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)