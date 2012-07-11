SEOUL, July 11 Workers at South Korea's Hyundai
Motor Co voted to stage their first strike in four
years after annual wage talks collapsed over working conditions,
a union spokesman said on Wednesday.
The union plans to stage an eight-hour strike on Friday at
the carmaker and will decide on any future action on Monday, the
spokesman said.
The union at affiliate Kia Motors also voted to
strike and planned to join their Hyundai colleagues on Friday.
Workers at General Motors' South Korean factories had
already launched a partial strike on Tuesday.
The most contentious issue at stake is a union demand to
scrap overnight work, which has raised concerns among
automakers about potential production losses.
Any strike action at Hyundai Motor would be a return to the
labour conflicts of past years. The company has managed to avoid
industrial action for the past three years, but before that had
suffered stoppages every year for about two decades except for
1994.
In 2008 alone, a 12-day strike resulted in lost production
of 44,645 vehicles worth 690.5 billion Korean won ($603.7
million).
The country's once-militant labour unions have been more
accommodating recently and the incumbent conservative government
has been tough on striking workers.
But militant labour leader Moon Yong-moon took over from his
moderate predecessor at Hyundai last year and organised labour
has been agitating for concessions ahead of the December
presidential elections.
Shares in Hyundai Motor closed down 1.1 percent on Wednesday
prior to the vote results and have lost 16 percent of their
value since hitting a record closing high on April 30.
($1 = 1143.7250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill and David
Holmes)