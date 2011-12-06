SINGAPORE Dec 6 South Korea's Hyundai Oilbank has finalised its 2012 gasoil and jet fuel term contracts at firmer levels than current contracts, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

It sold about 480,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil to three buyers and 480,000 tonnes of jet fuel to one buyer, they said.

The refiner will supply one MR-sized cargo, or about 40,000 tonnes each of gasoil and jet, every month, they added.

Price details were not known.

"It was done at market levels and was sold at premiums stronger than 2011," one of the sources said.

A second source said PetroChina was one of the buyers for the gasoil cargoes.

Details on Hyundai's current gasoil and jet fuel term contracts are not clear but one trader said the company sold its 2011 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil cargoes at discounts of 50 to 70 cents a barrel.

Last month, South Korea's S-Oil Corp finalised its jet fuel term cargoes for 2012 at discounts of 20 to 30 cents a barrel to benchmark Singapore quotes, with nine buyers.

It sold its 2012 gasoil term cargoes at premiums of $2.30-$2.40 a barrel to benchmark Singapore quotes for 10 ppm sulphur gasoil, $1.20 a barrel for 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and $1.60-1.70 a barrel for 350 ppm sulphur diesel.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)