SINGAPORE Dec 6 South Korea's Hyundai
Oilbank has finalised its 2012 gasoil and jet fuel term
contracts at firmer levels than current contracts, sources
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
It sold about 480,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil
to three buyers and 480,000 tonnes of jet fuel to one buyer,
they said.
The refiner will supply one MR-sized cargo, or about 40,000
tonnes each of gasoil and jet, every month, they added.
Price details were not known.
"It was done at market levels and was sold at premiums
stronger than 2011," one of the sources said.
A second source said PetroChina was one of the buyers for
the gasoil cargoes.
Details on Hyundai's current gasoil and jet fuel term
contracts are not clear but one trader said the company sold its
2011 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil cargoes at discounts of 50 to 70
cents a barrel.
Last month, South Korea's S-Oil Corp finalised its jet fuel
term cargoes for 2012 at discounts of 20 to 30 cents a barrel to
benchmark Singapore quotes, with nine buyers.
It sold its 2012 gasoil term cargoes at premiums of
$2.30-$2.40 a barrel to benchmark Singapore quotes for 10 ppm
sulphur gasoil, $1.20 a barrel for 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and
$1.60-1.70 a barrel for 350 ppm sulphur diesel.
