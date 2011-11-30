DETROIT Nov 30 The United Auto Workers union called for protests at about 75 U.S. Hyundai Motor Co dealerships on Wednesday in support of a South Korean woman who filed a sexual harassment claim against one of the automaker's suppliers.

Targeting Hyundai's U.S. dealers on Wednesday with "informational leafleting" does not mean the South Korean automaker will be singled out by the UAW in its planned organizing campaign, said UAW spokeswoman Michele Martin.

UAW President Bob King has said he wants to name a Japanese, South Korean or German automaker with U.S. plants as the target of its next organizing campaign. King initially said he wanted to have one of the foreign automakers with U.S. plants organized by the end of this year.

UAW officials have recently said that they expect to name the target company by the end of the year, or early 2012.

Hyundai U.S. officials could not be reached to comment.

The UAW said a woman working for a contractor of Hyundai in South Korea was fired after she complained of sexual harassment.

The protest seeks the woman's reinstatement, Martin said, adding that the UAW is showing support for the woman and the Korean Metal Workers Union.

In the UAW statement, King said: "The UAW has embraced a global vision of social justice and will mobilize its membership to defend labor rights here and in other parts of the world."

The protests were to take place from noon to 1 p.m. local time at the dealerships.

Last week, UAW Vice President Joe Ashton said UAW members have been in training to protest outside U.S. dealerships representing the foreign automaker that is chosen as the organizing target.