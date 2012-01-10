Apple focusing on autonomous car system - CEO Cook on Bloomberg
June 13 Apple Inc is concentrating on technology for self-driving cars, Chief Executive Tim Cook said for the first time in an interview with Bloomberg.
SEOUL Jan 11 The labour union of Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday that it planned to restart all engine output in the southeastern city of Ulsan, the company's biggest domestic production base, from 0000 GMT after reaching an agreement with the management.
The union suspended engine production at Ulsan factories on Tuesday afternoon in response to an employee setting himself on fire on Sunday, claiming "suppression" and excessive monitoring by the company were to blame for the self-immolation.
"The company accepted our demands overall, including that the CEO issue an apology," a union spokesman said. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
June 13 Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus Group LLC , which has been exploring strategic options including a sale, on Tuesday reported its fourth straight quarterly loss, as it struggled in the face of intense competition from online and fast-fashion retailers.