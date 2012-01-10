SEOUL Jan 11 The labour union of Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday that it planned to restart all engine output in the southeastern city of Ulsan, the company's biggest domestic production base, from 0000 GMT after reaching an agreement with the management.

The union suspended engine production at Ulsan factories on Tuesday afternoon in response to an employee setting himself on fire on Sunday, claiming "suppression" and excessive monitoring by the company were to blame for the self-immolation.

"The company accepted our demands overall, including that the CEO issue an apology," a union spokesman said. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)