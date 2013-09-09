SEOUL, Sept 9 Hyundai Motor Co's unionised workers in South Korea voted in favour of a wage deal on Monday, a union spokesman said, ending strikes that had hobbled production at the automaker's biggest manufacturing base.

Last week, Hyundai and union negotiators agreed on a 5.14 percent rise in basic wage, and bonus incentives totalling 9.2 million Korean won ($8,400) per employee plus 500 percent of the basic monthly wage.

Starting Aug. 20, Hyundai workers idled South Korean factories for four or eight hours each over 10 days, holding back production of more than 50,000 vehicles worth 1.02 trillion Korean won ($933 million). ($1 = 1093.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Anthony Barker)