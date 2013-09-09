SEOUL, Sept 9 Hyundai Motor Co's
unionised workers in South Korea voted in favour of a wage deal
on Monday, a union spokesman said, ending strikes that had
hobbled production at the automaker's biggest manufacturing
base.
Last week, Hyundai and union negotiators agreed on a 5.14
percent rise in basic wage, and bonus incentives totalling 9.2
million Korean won ($8,400) per employee plus 500 percent of the
basic monthly wage.
Starting Aug. 20, Hyundai workers idled South Korean
factories for four or eight hours each over 10 days, holding
back production of more than 50,000 vehicles worth 1.02 trillion
Korean won ($933 million).
($1 = 1093.8000 Korean won)
