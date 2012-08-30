SEOUL Aug 30 Hyundai Motor on Thursday reached a tentative wage deal with its South Korean labour union, an agreement that will be put to a vote on Monday, a union spokesman said.

Should the union approve the deal, Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest carmaker along with affiliate Kia Motors , should avoid further production losses after its South Korean union staged a series of partial strikes in July and August in its first walkout in four years. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Urquhart)