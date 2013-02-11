By Bernie Woodall
| ORLANDO, Fla.
shift at its Alabama plant last year will allow South Korean
automaker Hyundai Motor Co to increase its U.S.
sales 4.4 percent in 2013 to 734,000, Hyundai Motor America
Chief Executive John Krafcik said on Monday.
Adding the third shift to the plant in Montgomery, Alabama
allows an additional 60,000 units of annual production, Krafcik
said.
If the U.S. auto industry has 2013 sales of 15.1 million, as
Hyundai expects, the company will maintain the 4.9 percent share
of the U.S. market it achieved in 2012, Krafcik said after a
meeting with Hyundai U.S. dealers at the annual convention of
the National Automobile Dealers Association.
Krafcik said he was not aware of plans among Hyundai
executives in South Korea to expand an existing plant or build a
new one in North America to alleviate the tight inventory issues
the company faces.
Hyundai was the fastest-growing automaker during the recent
recession but its sales increases have cooled due to the lack of
availability of new cars. Its 2012 U.S. sales rose 8.9 percent.
Several auto dealers who attended the meeting with Krafcik
and other Hyundai American executives said they were pleased
that the automaker had successfully dealt with the issue of
overstating fuel economy claims on 13 Hyundai and Kia models.
Last November, Hyundai and its Kia affiliate said they had
overstated the fuel economy on more than 1 million vehicles sold
in the United States and agreed to compensate owners for the
additional fuel costs. [ID: nL1E8M21ZQ]
Krafcik said that Hyundai's 800 U.S. dealers averaged $1
million in profit in 2012.