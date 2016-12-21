WASHINGTON Dec 21 Hyundai Motor Co's
top U.S. executive Dave Zuchowski has resigned
effective immediately and has been replaced on an interim basis
by the company's general counsel, a company spokesman said
Wednesday.
Trade publication Automotive News said Zuchowski, who has
been chief executive of Hyundai Motor America since 2014, was
fired for failing to meet sales objectives, but Hyundai
spokesman Chris Hosford declined to confirm the report.
Hyundai's U.S. sales are up 2 percent through November, while
U.S. auto sales are up 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)