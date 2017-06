Workers assemble a Hyundai i10 car at a plant of Hyundai Motor India Ltd in Sriperumbudur Taluk in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Babu/Files

MUMBAI Carmaker Hyundai's India unit has finalised a new wage agreement with its workers' union, the company said on Thursday, agreeing to increase wages by between 11,000 rupees and 13,000 rupees over three years.

Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS), India's biggest carmaker, was hit by a factory riot that killed one and injured more than 100 people in July, which workers' groups said came after negotiations with management over wage hikes stalled.

