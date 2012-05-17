IZMIT, Turkey May 17 Hyundai Assan, a joint venture between South Korea's Hyundai Motor and Turkey's Kibar Holding, has decided to increase its annual automobile production to at least 200,000 units from 100,000, Hyundai Assan Chairman Ali Kibar said on Thursday.

He told a news conference the company envisaged bringing in forex revenues of more than $1 billion with annual exports of 70,000 units of the Hyundai i20 model and aimed to create employment for 2,389 people. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Daren Butler)