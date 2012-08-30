European stocks fall as investors flee risk, drugmaker Roche weighs
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)
SEOUL Aug 30 Hyundai Engineering & Construction said Thursday it won a $380 million order from a Singapore-based real estate development company to build 11 high-end condos and additional facilities in Punggol, Singapore.
The South Korean builder said in a statement the construction period is slated to last 45 months. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)