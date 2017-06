SEOUL, June 1 Hyundai Engineering & Construction said on Friday that it had won a 1.16 trillion Korean won ($983 million) order to reconstruct and upgrade an expressway in Qatar from the Arab country's Public Works Authority.

The South Korean builder said in a regulatory filing that the construction will end in September 2015. ($1 = 1180.2500 Korean won)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)