* Hyundai Heavy offers 3.2 mln shares of Hyundai Motor in
block deal
* Offering worth up to $636 mln would be S.Korea's biggest
of 2012
(Adds details of the offering, South Korean equity deals,
bookrunner)
HONG KONG/SEOUL, July 16 Hyundai Heavy
Industries hopes to raise up to $636 million selling
a stake in Hyundai Motor, as the South Korean
shipbuilder looks to improve its financial health in the
country's biggest equity capital markets deal this year.
Hyundai Heavy is offering 3.2 million Hyundai Motor shares
at 219,500-228,500 Korean won, equivalent to a discount of up to
3.9 percent on Monday's closing price, according to a source
with direct knowledge of the plans.
At the top end of the range, Hyundai Heavy would raise about
731 billion Korean won ($636 billion), in South Korea's biggest
stock offering since chemical producer KCC Corp sold
a $602 million stake in Hyundai Heavy on Jan. 12.
Hyundai Heavy said in a regulatory filing the stake had a
book value of 746.4 billion won at the end of the first quarter
and the sale would improve its financial structure.
The block sale announcement came after Hyundai Heavy's share
price fell 8 percent this month to hit its lowest closing price
in more than two years on Monday on expectations second-quarter
earnings will be hit by the fallout from Europe's debt crisis.
The move came after South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank,
91.1 percent owned by Hyundai Heavy, postponed a $2 billion
initial public offering in June because of volatile markets and
ahead of a suspension of Iran crude imports on western
sanctions.
Hyundai Heavy will still hold a 2 percent stake in the
automaker after the sale.
Citigroup was hired as sole bookrunner for the deal.
($1 = 1,150.30 Korean won)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong, and Ju-min Park and
Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and
Dan Lalor)