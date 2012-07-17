(Adds bullets, analyst quote, share move)

* Hyundai Heavy cuts stake in Hyundai Motor to 2 pct from 3.5 pct

* Sale at 3.7 pct discount to market price

* Funds raised to support growth - analyst

* Hyundai Motor share drops 2 pct

SEOUL, July 17 South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries raised $614 million by selling a 1.5 percent stake in Hyundai Motor on Tuesday, a source said, in the country's biggest stock sale this year.

Korea's largest shipbuilder had been looking to garner funds to improve its financial position, especially after one of its units delayed plans for an initial public offering.

Hyundai Heavy sold 3.2 million shares of the country's biggest automaker at 220,000 won each in a block sale, the source, who had direct knowledge of the deal, said. The price represented a 3.7 percent discount to Hyundai Motor's closing stock price on Monday.

It could not be immediately ascertained who bought the stake. Hyundai Heavy had flagged the stake sale in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Hyundai Heavy will still be left with a 2 percent stake in Hyundai Motor. The two companies belong to separate conglomerates.

IPO SETBACK

The deal surpassed chemical producer KCC Corp's $602 million January stock sale in Hyundai Heavy.

"Hyundai Heavy won large-scale orders for drillships last year, and it has been actively raising funds to cover the operating costs," Park Min, shipping analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, wrote in a note.

"Another reason Hyundai Heavy is preemptively securing funds is the delay in Hyundai Oilbank's initial public offering."

Hyundai Heavy owns 91.1 percent of refiner Hyundai Oilbank, which postponed its $2 billion IPO in June because of the euro zone crisis, and ahead of a suspension of Iran crude imports due to western sanctions.

Hyundai Heavy also said in a regulatory filing last week it plans to issue some 700 billion won ($610.31 million) in bonds on July 24, including 3-year bonds worth 300 billion won and 5-year maturities worth 400 billion won. Woori Investment & Securities is handling the bond sale.

Hyundai Heavy had previously sold 500 billion won ($435.94 million) in bonds earlier this year in its first issuance since 2009.

Foreign investors could take as much as 70 percent of the $614 million deal, a stock market source said.

Shares in Hyundai Motor were down 2 percent in Tuesday afternoon trade. Hyundai Heavy shares were up 1 percent, reversing an eight-session losing streak. ($1 = 1146.9500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee and Elzio Barreto; Additional Reporting By Jongwoo Cheon and Yena Park; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)