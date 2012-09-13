UPDATE 1-Qatar food imports hit after Arab nations cut ties - trade sources
* Qatari government seeks to reassure citizens (Writes through with comment, detail, background)
SEOUL, Sept 13 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co said on Thursday that it had won a $620 million order to build a drillship for Rowan Companies PLC.
The South Korean shipbuilder said in a statement that the vessel was scheduled to be delivered by the first quarter of 2015.
* Qatari government seeks to reassure citizens (Writes through with comment, detail, background)
CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 Global airlines raised their 2017 profit forecast for the industry on Monday and heard pleas to stand by a pledge to curb emissions, despite a U.S. decision to exit the separate Paris climate pact.