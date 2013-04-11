SEOUL, April 11 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd has won a 2.16 trillion won ($1.90 billion) order to build a floating production storage & offloading (FPSO) facility in Europe from Chevron North Sea Limited, a unit of Chevron Corp .

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that the project is due to be completed in November 2016, but the date may change depending on progress of construction.