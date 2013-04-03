DETROIT, April 3 Hyundai Motor Co : * Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors recall more than 1.6

million cars and suvs in US to address potential faulty switch * Recalls 1,059,824 vehicles in switch recall, while Kia recalls 623,658

vehicles, according to documents filed with nhtsa * Also recalls another 186,254 cars in US market related to issue with

headliner support bracket