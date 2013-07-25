SEOUL, July 25 Hyundai Motor Co's
second-quarter net profit stayed near a record high achieved a
year earlier, beating market forecasts, as strong China growth
overpowered rising competition and tight supply that eroded
vehicle sales in the United States and South Korea.
Hyundai Motor, which combined with its affiliate Kia Motors
Corp is the world's fifth-biggest automaker, on
Thursday reported a 2.52 trillion Korean won ($2.26 billion) net
profit for April to June, compared with a consensus forecast of
2.39 trillion won from a Reuters' poll of analysts.
This compared with 2.55 trillion won in net profit a year
earlier and 2.09 trillion won the preceding quarter.
The South Korean automaker posted an operating profit of
2.41 trillion won on sales of 23.18 trillion won in the second
quarter.
Hyundai Motor's labour union refused to work during weekends
from March 9 to June 1, hurting both domestic shipments and
exports to the United States and other markets from its biggest
manufacturing base. Hyundai has struggled to defend market share
in Korea and United States amid intensifying competition and the
ageing of its models such as Sonata and Elantra.
China is one of Hyundai's few bright spots. Last year,
Hyundai started production at its third plant and launched a
Chinese version of its Elantra compact, as Japanese rivals
reeled from a sales decline stemming from a territorial row.
($1 = 1112.8500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)