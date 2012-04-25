* Net profit seen at 2.07 trln won; up 10 pct from yr-ago
* Outperforms Europe, China markets; basks in U.S. recovery
* Shares up over 10 pct in April, rivals have fallen
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, April 26 Shares in Hyundai Motor
have risen almost 11 percent this month, while most
other global auto brands have fallen - another sign that the
South Korean car maker is motoring in the fast lane.
From Europe to China, the world's biggest auto market,
Hyundai is shifting more cars while industry sales sputter.
In Europe, industry sales dropped 8 percent in the first
quarter, but Hyundai posted double-digit sales growth, and is
expected to post more gains thanks to new models such as the
fully-revamped i30 compact.
Hyundai also increased its Chinese sales in January-March,
in a market that shrank 1.3 percent, analysts said.
[I D :nL3E8FB1U9] Hyundai plans to start production at new plants
in China and Brazil this year, after a new factory went into
production in Russia last year. It has capped global production
capacity at 7 million vehicles, saying it doesn't want to follow
Toyota, once its benchmark, which suffered from a major recall
crisis after it ramped up global capacity.
In the United States, Ford Motor and others have also
upgraded their 2012 sales goals after an unexpectedly strong
first quarter as drivers finally put the 2008-09 downturn behind
them and began replacing ageing gas guzzlers.
The maker of the Sonata sedan and Elantra compact increased
its U.S. sales by 15 percent in January-March, edging the
overall market's 14 percent gain, but its market share slipped
to 4.7 percent from 5.1 percent as its stretched production
capacity meant it couldn't readily boost output.
The world's fifth-biggest automaker, with affiliate Kia
Motors, is expected to report later on Thursday a 10
percent increase in January-March net profit to 2.07 trillion
won ($1.81 billion), according to a consensus forecast by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, on strong overseas sales.
Full-year 2012 net profit is forecast at a record $7.76
billion, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.
"Hyundai's sales gains in major markets are not slowing,"
said Song Sang-hun, a StarMine top-ranked analyst at Kyobo
Securities. "The market was concerned that a weakening yen would
help Japanese rivals boost sales and win back market share, but
this actually had little impact on Hyundai's sales in the first
quarter."
Once derided for its poor quality, boxy cars, Hyundai, under
Chairman Chung Mong-koo, has moved up the quality ladder and is
envied by rivals as it has outpaced the market by offering
stylish models at affordable prices. Its operating margin of
around 10.5 percent is more than four times that of Toyota.
Hyundai has also taken full competitive advantage of a
cheaper South Korean won, but its Japanese rivals are
fast recovering from last year's natural disaster setbacks and
should report much improved January-March profits.
The current quarter outlook is bright, with strong seasonal
demand and the launch of new models including a revamped
sleeker-looking Santa Fe sport utility vehicle. Earnings could
top last year's record 2.3 trillion won, according to StarMine
SmartEstimates.
While Hyundai shares have raced ahead in April, shares of
Japan's Toyota Motor, Honda Motor and Nissan
Motor have fallen, as have those of Ford, General
Motors and Volkswagen.
"Hyundai's profit growth is seen slowing this year after it
accelerated in recent years. But compared to other sectors, it
will post solid profits, which makes its stock attractive," said
Jung Sung-man, a fund manager at Plus Asset Management, which
owns Hyundai stock.