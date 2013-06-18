SEOUL, June 18 Hyundai Motor shares gained more than 4 percent on Tuesday following a recent streak of falls, helped by expectations of solid second quarter earnings, analysts said.

"Shares at the current level are attractive in terms of valuation. We also expect second quarter volume growth to be around 10 percent compared to a year before," said Suh Sung-moon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

Hyundai Motor shares rose 4.3 percent to 205,500 won as of 0454 GMT. Hyundai Motor shares ended flat on Monday after three sessions of falls. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)