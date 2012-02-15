South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co aims to mark
its presence in the Japanese truck market by launching a trailer
rig early this year and follow it up with large trucks, the
Nikkei business daily said.
The company, which stopped selling passenger cars in Japan
in 2009, is planning to export the vehicles from its home
country in a bid to keep prices low, the business daily said.
Hyundai will provide after-sales services through its
regional subcontractors and expects annual sales of several
hundred units initially, the paper reported.
The company, which is expected to benefit from South Korean
currency's slide against the yen, is still a player in the
Japanese coach market with 50 coach buses sold last year, the
daily said.
Hyundai, the world's fifth-largest manufacturer of passenger
cars in terms of sales, will challenge the domestic truckmakers
in Japan which have dominated the scene till now, the Nikkei
said.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)