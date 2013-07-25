* Hyundai plants running to full capacity in China
* Dearth of new cars, restrictions could impact
* Nissan says positive signs after last year's spat
By Hyunjoo Jin and Yoko Kubota
SEOUL/YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 25 Hyundai Motor Co
expects its strong sales growth in China to moderate
in the second half of the year, hit by an economic slowdown,
tight output capacity and its failure to produce new models.
Hyundai Motor, which combined with its affiliate Kia Motors
Corp is the world's fifth-biggest automaker, on
Thursday posted a forecast-beating profit. Analysts now expect a
slowing Chinese economy to take a toll on its stellar growth.
"The Chinese market will slow down in the second half
because of the weaker-than-expected Chinese economy. Hyundai's
growth will moderate too, because of the high base of last
year," said Kim Dong-ha, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.
He expected Hyundai's second-half sales to grow 7 percent in
China - the world's biggest auto market - after the automaker
posted a 36 percent surge in first-half car sales.
Nissan Motor Co, which reported a 14 percent rise
in quarterly net profit on Thursday, expressed confidence it was
on track for a rebound in its key Chinese market, where it saw
sales plunge since last September following a diplomatic row.
China's economy has slowed in nine of the past 10 quarters,
compounded by a survey this week that showed the country's
manufacturing engine lost further momentum in July and the job
market weakened.
A Reuters poll taken July 16-17 showed economists have
slashed growth forecasts yet again and now expect China to slip
further in the second half.
"China's car market made an explosive growth of 16 percent
in the first half, as local governments expanded car subsidies,
and automakers beefed up promotions," Hyundai Motor's Chief
Financial Officer Lee Won-hee told a conference call.
China's automakers' association said earlier this month that
it may soon restrict vehicle sales in eight more cities to curb
traffic congestion and pollution.
But Lee said the regulations would not derail the growth of
China's auto industry, which is expected to grow 9 percent this
year.
Hyundai Motor is the third biggest carmaker in China after
General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG. GM
announces second quarter results later on Thursday.
The anticipated slowdown in Hyundai's business in China
during the second half of this year reflects the country's
general economic slowdown, according to a Hyundai marketing
executive who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The Hyundai executive added that a dearth of new or
significantly redesigned models in the second half for both
Hyundai and Kia brands, as well as the lack of manufacturing
capacity in China would also impact growth.
Even after starting production at a third plant last year,
Hyundai cannot build cars fast enough.
"We were OK in the first half but anticipate capacity
constraints in the second half, even as we try to squeeze more
out of our existing facilities," the Hyundai executive told
Reuters.
NISSAN BOUNCE
Nissan said there were "positive signs of improving sales
volume in China" after the Japanese carmaker was particularly
hard hit by a diplomatic row between Tokyo and Beijing last
September.
China was Nissan's biggest market for the last four years
and accounted for about a quarter of its sales volume last year,
making Nissan the most reliant on that country among Japan's
carmakers. Japan's No.2 carmaker makes vehicles in China in
partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co Ltd.
Nissan's China sales slid 15 percent from a year earlier,
with its market share slipping 2 percentage points to 5.5
percent. Because of a difference in the Chinese and Japanese
financial years, Nissan's January-March sales in China are
reflected in its April-June results.
But the drop in its China sales narrowed markedly in the
latest quarter. Sales fell 1 percent year-on-year in the
April-June period to 308,000 vehicles, giving it a market share
of 6.2 percent, down 0.7 percentage point.
Nissan Corporate Vice President Joji Tagawa said he expects
its annual market share in China to rise to 6.5 percent. That
compares with a 7.5 percent market share in January-June, 2012.
Nissan has so far not seen any impact from monetary
tightening in China, he said, but he declined to comment on
macroeconomic outlook.