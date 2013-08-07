SEOUL Aug 7 Shares in Hyundai Motor Co fell more than 2 percent in early trading on Wednesday after it failed to reach a deal on wages and benefits with its South Korean union on Tuesday.

A union spokesman said the labour union in South Korea would vote on strike action next week.

Last year, the union staged a series of partial strikes over pay and conditions in July and August, its first in four years, and stopped Hyundai from making 82,088 cars worth 1.7 trillion Korean won ($1.50 billion) in its costliest strike ever. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)