* IPO initially planned for May or June, now H2
* Oilbank says trying to minimize Iran sanctions impact
* Follows Chinalco delay to unit's IPO on similar concerns
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, March 29 South Korean refiner Hyundai
Oilbank is delaying plans for an initial public offer worth up
to $2 billion, partly on investor concerns over its links to
Iran, sources said, the second big Asian IPO to be snagged by
Western sanctions against Tehran.
Hyundai Oilbank, a heavy user of Iranian crude, is
controlled by Hyundai Heavy Industries which
initially aimed to list it in South Korea as early as May but is
now looking at the second half of the year, three sources with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The delay follows the postponement of another Iran-linked
IPO planned for Hong Kong and reflects widening fallout from the
U.S.-led sanctions against Iran. Though targeted at Iran's crude
exports, they have not only upset the global oil trade but also
insurance, international trade finance and now share issues.
Even firms with no direct oil link to Iran have been
impacted, with Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE Corp
volunteering last week to "curtail" its
business in Iran after a report that it had sold a powerful
surveillance system into the country.
"The concerns around Iran arose and people have been
analysing what impact they could have on the (Hyundai Oilbank)
listing," said one of the sources who requested anonymity
because they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Hyundai Oilbank made about 20 percent of its crude purchases
from Iran last year, according to separate industry sources, a
higher ratio than that of bigger local peer SK Energy.
INVESTMENT BANKS MAY ALSO BE HURT
The news follows Chinese state-owned aluminum producer
Chinalco's decision to delay the $500 million Hong Kong IPO of
an engineering subsidiary until at least June, on similar
concerns, other sources said on Wednesday..
Delayed floats could also hurt investment banks' business in
the region, who are already battling a more than 70 percent drop
in IPO volumes in the first quarter of 2012.
Chinalco's to-be-floated China Aluminum International
Engineering (Chalieco) has business contracts with Iran, but
these would have expired by the time of its delayed Hong Kong
listing, said the sources familiar with that case.
Chinalco has hired Morgan Stanley and UBS
along with China International Capital Corp to handle the IPO.
The Hyundai Oilbank IPO is being handled by Citigroup
and BofA Merrill Lynch, among others, sources say.
Shares in Hyundai Heavy fell 3 percent after news of the
Hyundai Oilbank IPO delay, far outpacing a 0.9 percent fall in
the overall market.
PRESSURE MOUNTS
The United States, backed by Europe, has been tightening
sanctions against Iran in an effort to force Tehran to curb its
nuclear programme. The West says Iran is trying to develop
nuclear weapons, an accusation Tehran denies.
South Korea is feeling the pressure to cut back on its
Iranian crude purchases, which accounted for 9.4 percent of its
entire imports last year.
South Korean refiners have been cutting Iranian imports to
ensure Seoul can petition its ally, the United States, for a
sanctions waiver, a government source has said.
Hyundai Oilbank said in a March 27 regulatory filing that it
was trying to minimise any impact on imports from the sanctions
against Iran by securing alternative sources.
Hyundai Oilbank, the South Korea's smallest oil refiner with
8.5 trillion won ($7.5 billion) in assets, was bought by Hyundai
Heavy from International Petroleum Investment in 2010. The IPO
proceeds will be largely used to repay Hyundai Heavy's debt.
Hyundai Oilbank declined to comment on Thursday.
A spokesman at Hyundai Heavy Industries, which owns 91
percent of Oilbank, declined to comment on the possible delay of
the IPO. The parent firm has not publicly given a time frame and
has yet to apply for preliminary approval from the local bourse.