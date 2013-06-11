SEOUL, June 11 South Korea's stock exchange has approved Hyundai Rotem Co.'s plan for an initial public offering that could set a benchmark for the country's capital markets and earn hefty gains for top shareholders Hyundai Motor Co and a Morgan Stanley fund.

The railway vehicle manufacturer's offering is set to become one of the biggest stock sales in South Korea this year, and will be seen as a litmus test for the moribund equity fund-raising market.

The 13 companies that went public between January and May this year raised just 251 billion won ($222.64 million), a fraction of the 1.0 trillion won raised in the previous year and 4.26 trillion won in 2011. It had a record 10.1 trillion won of fund raising in 2010 when Samsung Life went public.

The exact size of Hyundai Rotem's IPO including the number of shares on offer and pricing range has yet to be finalised, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Korea Economic Daily newspaper estimated the size of the IPO at around 500 billion won or larger, citing unidentified banking sources. The Chosun Biz reported earlier that the offering could be worth up to 1 trillion won.

A spokeswoman at Hyundai Rotem declined to comment.

The company is 57.6 percent-owned by the country's largest automaker, Hyundai Motor. A private equity fund affiliate of Morgan Stanley owns the remaining stake.

Hyundai Rotem reported a net profit of 78.4 billion won for 2012 on 3.07 trillion won of revenue.

BofA Merrill Lynch and KDB Daewoo Securities are advising Hyundai Rotem. ($1 = 1127.3750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Stephen Coates)