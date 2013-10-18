SEOUL Oct 18 South Korean train manufacturer
Hyundai Rotem Company has raised about 622.4 billion won
($585.22 million) in an initial public offering, selling shares
at the top of an indicative range.
The offering of 27.06 million shares was priced at 23,000
won per share after being marketed in a 17,000-23,000 won range,
the company said in a filing on Friday.
Hyundai Rotem has earmarked the majority of the proceeds for
paying down debt and improving the firm's financial structure,
Chief Financial Officer Kim Young-gon told reporters on
Wednesday.
The company, prior to the IPO, was 57.64 percent owned by
Hyundai Motor Co with the rest owned by a Morgan
Stanley fund.
It controls over 90 percent of the domestic train market and
makes battle tanks and production lines for car and steel
plants. It reported 175 billion won in operating profit for 2012
on 3.1 trillion won of revenue.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank
, Daewoo Securities and Woori Investment &
Securities are the IPO's global coordinators and
joint bookrunners.
($1 = 1063.5250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)