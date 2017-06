Former Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral died on Friday due to lung infection. He was 92.

"Shri Gujral was a man of peace, an idealist who lived by his principles and an intellectual with the human touch," Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said in his condolence message.

The former Congress member, who joined the Janata Dal in the 1980s, was admitted to hospital on November 19 due to chest infection.

He became the 12th prime minister of India in April 1997.

