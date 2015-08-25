SYDNEY Aug 25 I-MED Radiology Network, Australia's biggest medical imaging firm, is seeking to raise A$500 million ($360 million) in an initial public offering and has hired investment banks Goldman Sachs and Macquarie Group Ltd to help manage the sale, a source told Reuters. ($1 = 1.3847 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)