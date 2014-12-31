Dec 31 i3D SA :
* Said on Tuesday it issued and allotted series AT bonds of
total nominal value of 230,000 zlotys ($65,337) and nominal
value per bond of 5,000 zlotys
* Issued 36 series AT1 bonds with maturity date of Jan. 31,
2015 and interest rate of 9 pct
* Issued 8 series AT6 bonds with maturity date of June 16,
2015 and interest rate of 11 pct
* Issued 2 series AT12 bonds with maturity date of Dec. 18,
2015 and interest rate of 11 pct
* All bonds were allotted via private offer and proceeds
from issuance will be used for financing current operations of
the company
($1 = 3.5202 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)